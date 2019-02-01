Share:

LAHORE - The Embassy of Japan, in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council and Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association, organised an exhibition of Japanese Calendars 2019 at the Alhamra Art Gallery on Thursday. It will continue till 6th.

Japanese calendars exhibition is an annual event of Lahore Arts Council. It is enthusiastically awaited occasion by art lovers that showcases the culture of Japan in a very different manner. The exhibition was inaugurated by Takahiro Tamura, Head of Public Affairs Section; Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, together with the other distinguished guests.

Mr Takahiro Tamura while speaking at the inaugural ceremony said that the purpose of holding this Japanese calendars exhibition was to introduce various aspects of Japan to the people of Pakistan. Elaborating further, Mr. Tamura said the calendars put on display here showcased a vibrant depiction of the Japanese heritage and cultural identity by reflecting images from traditional and contemporary arts, from sports, automobiles, nature, heritage and architecture to Japanese Kimono and Ikebana.

Speaking at the occasion, Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that diplomatic bonds between Pakistan and Japan were distinctive and would be strengthened in future. “The Japanese Calendar exhibition has been organized to appreciate the natural beauty of Japan and to highlight Japanese culture here in Pakistan; such events strengthen people-to-people relations and best means to bring people of different countries closer”, he said.

This year, around 100 calendars have been put on display in the exhibition with the cooperation of Japan Calendars Association and various Japanese companies. It is worth mentioning that most of the calendars being displayed are produced by private Japanese companies, and most of them are printed on recycled paper which is a fine example of Japan’s efforts to be eco-friendly. Since every calendar is a piece of art, the Japan Calendar Association has tried their best to attract viewers through different subjects and mediums. The exhibition not only gives a picture of the socio- cultural development of Japan spread over centuries, but also exhibits the aesthetic features of Japanese printing technology. After the exhibition, all the calendars will be distributed to the lucky visitors through lottery that will be conducted later on by the Lahore Arts Council.

Mr Tamura thanked the management of Lahore Arts Council and Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association for their cooperation in holding this exhibition.