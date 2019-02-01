Share:

Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain asserted on Friday that Kashmiris have a bond of blood and soul with Pakistan and not that of land only.

Addressing a Kashmir Conference in Islamabad, the Information Minister has emphasized that their blood spills with Kashmiris.

The Minister maintained that India sees the Kashmir issue from the perspective of territory only as it has no deep links with the area. He criticized that India is becoming a laughing stock of the world due to its claims of a secular democracy while denying human rights to Kashmiris.

The Minister pronounced that the whole world is looking at the excessive human rights abuses being perpetrated in occupied Kashmir.

Fawad declared that the leadership of both Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir are united in their stance that India is crushing the voice of freedom through oppression.

Information minister notified that the current government is sincere in its Kashmir cause and Pakistan will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to its Kashmiri brethren for the realization of their right to self-determination.

“Our blood spills with Kashmiris”, the minister said and added India sees the Kashmir issue from the perspective of territory only as it has no deep links with the area and added, India is becoming a laughing stock of the world due to its claims of a secular democracy while denying human rights to Kashmiris.

The minister said the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is sincere in its Kashmir cause and Pakistan will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to its Kashmiri brethren for the realization of their right to self-determination.

Earlier in the day, the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) in its report had said that Indian barbarism took lives of 18 innocent Kashmiris in the last month of January alone.

The killings rendered two women widowed and two children orphaned.