KARACHI - In continuation with its massive crackdown on power-thieves and defaulters, K-Electric (KE) along with the Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) conducted raids in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, SITE, Shanti Nagar, Saddar and other regions. More than 38,000 illegal connections weighing over 30,000 kg were dismantled which included illegal underground and overhead networks.

During another massive raid at Soomar Kandani Goth, despite resistance by local kunda mafia, KE and the LEAs managed to disconnect over 200 connections. Illegal network was also pulled down from Ghazi Town (Malir), besides removing 32 illegal connections in Keamari, Qayyumabad and Burns Road. Two residential buildings in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, 80 connections in Korangi and 34 connections in Landhi 3B area were also disconnected due to various malpractices and violations.

Strict action was taken against consumers resorting to power theft and notices were served.

According to Spokesperson K-Electric, “We have initiated action against power-thieves which also includes 5 theft cases from the area of SITE, where the consumers owe more than PKR 6 million. Power thieves are urged to abstain from stealing electricity and get their connections regularized, with legal-meters, as soon as possible. Failure to do so will result in serious penal consequences including disconnection, along with prosecution that can lead to penalty, as high as PKR 6 million and imprisonment of up to 7 years, in line with the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2016.”