KARACHI - The anti-encroachments department of KMC demolished three factories established on drain in district central Buffer Zone neighbourhood and also razed walls of four other factories which were erected on the drain.

These factories were issued with notices before many times however they did not respond to these notices and the anti-encroachments department removed these structures in sector 16-C1 Buffer-zone area.

The action was taken in different areas including Buffer-zone, Paposh Nagar, Nazimabad in district central and in Lyari in district south, heavy machinery was used in the removal of encroachments including cabins, tandoor, shops, floors and other constructions from footpaths.

Director anti encroachments Bashir Siddiqui monitored all these actions. He also warned the shopkeepers to remove the extra portion of their shops and sheds or these will be removed by the anti-encroachments department. He said the action against encroachments was being carried out on the directive of the Supreme Court and in this all encroachments from foot paths, parks and drains are being removed.