LAHORE - Five people were killed while 726 sustained injuries in different accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 663 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all districts of Punjab.

The statistics showed that 317 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians and 285 passengers were injured. a

The 193 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 201 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 58 in Multan with 64 victims and Faisalabad at third with 53 RTCs and 65 victims.

According to the data, 482 motorcycles, 108 auto rickshaws, 82 motorcars, 51 vans, 10 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 88 others besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

36 workers injured in road accident

As many as thirty six workers were injured when a local bus overturned near Rohi nullah, Sua Asal here on Thursday.

Police said the factory workers were going to their workplace when the bus overturned due to rash driving. As a result, several workers received injuries.

On getting information, the volunteers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Lahore General Hospital.Among the injured, three persons were critical. Further investigation was underway.