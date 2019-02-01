Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan captain lambasted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for giving unfair and unjustified treatment to skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Talking to The Nation, Latif said: “I have never witnessed such a confused cricket board, which lacks direction and courage. It makes no sense of recalling a successful captain from the middle of the tour. It is true that Sarfraz made huge blunder by passing on racist comments against South African player, but the matter was resolved. In case, the ICC delayed decision and Sarfraz was handed much lengthy ban, then the PCB should have acted, but even then, a regular captain should have not be sent home.”

He said he is sure that Shoaib Malik will avoid entering into the dirty politics and stay away from conspiracy theory. “I have never heard or witnessed that a board is lingering on appointment of national team skipper, when the mega World Cup is just round the corner. The PCB looks highly confused when it announced to name skipper for Australian series after PSL-4. The board should have gone ahead with Sarfraz as a captain.”

Latif praised Sarfraz as a captain and leader and said: “After losing the Test series 3-0 against Proteas, Sarfraz kept his players motivated and they could have easily taken 4-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, as they played superbly in the first ODI and won it convincingly. The green caps posted massive 300 plus in the second ODI but the rain spoiled all the good work done by them. Pakistan could not pile up good total in the third ODI while they were in supreme control in the fourth ODI and simply outclassed the hosts,” he added.

He said the national team took too much pressure in the fifth and decisive ODI. “The men in green should have posted more than 270 runs. Fakhar played superbly, but other batsmen failed to carry forward all the good work done by Fakhar as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and could score only 240.

“But it wasn’t a bad total considering the fact that we have top bowling attack and the things could have been under control, had Usman Shinwari not overstepped, as he had removed danger man Quinton de Kock, but his overstepping cost the team dearly. Had de Kock removed at that time, Pakistan team could have bounced back, but it is cricket and sometimes things don’t go in your favour.”

The former cricketer said that he strongly suggests and recommends the PCB that it should announce Sarfraz Ahmed as captain of the national team as it will help the board as well as the green caps to do well not only in the upcoming series but also in the mega World Cup.

“The cricket board must announce 20 players for the World Cup and include a regular spinner, as we have only one specialist spinner in form of Shadab Khan. In case anything happens to him, we don’t have any other genuine spinner as Imad Wasim, Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are all-rounders and could not fill the gap of a professional and full-time spin bowlers. I think Yasir Shah should be included as a regular spinner. Muhammad Aamir has to work very hard on his bowling as he is not taking wickets. For me, he must lead from the front and help the team register crucial victories.”

He said Juniad Khan is performing on consistent basis and he really deserves a place in the national team. “The inclusion of Junaid Khan in the national team will surely strengthen the bowling line up, which will attack more aggresively and take important wickets right from the beginning to strengthen the team’s position.

“I am sure Sarfraz will come back in the team and he must continue as skipper till World Cup. The PSL-4 performers will also be considered for Australia, England and then World Cup. It is not 1999 World Cup, when fast bowlers took a lot of wickets. Here the wrist spinners will take wickets.

“It is high time when the PCB, instead of witnessing captaincy war among the seniors, should use commonsense and announce Sarfraz to lead the national team till World Cup. I know Shoaib Malik will stay out of the dirty politics,” Latif concluded.