ISLAMABAD - Environmental Scientist Professor Dr Ahsan Siddiqui, member of a Commission constituted to inspect water quality of bottled water companies, on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the Lahore Development Authority is not cooperating with the commission regarding taxes on extraction of water from ground by bottled water companies.

He also revealed that a five-star hotel in Lahore consuming 2.4 million litre water per day.

He informed this to a three-judge bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan which heard the suo motu case regarding selling of bottled water extracted from the ground without any charge and its fitness for human consumption.

This matter was 26th of the dozens of suo motu cases which were initiated by the former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The other member of the Commission is Director General Environmental Protection Agency Farzana Altaf Shah. The Commission also submitted its report stating that it visited 44 water bottling factories and beverages plants of national and multi-national companies.

During inspections it was observed by the Commission that many water bottling and beverages plants have not installed flow meters on their extraction units. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to install flow meters on every extraction unit in those plants.

The report stated that all the beverage companies excluding a few are using anti-scalant chemical, a pre-treatment injected into the feed water which delays the reaction between calcium magnesium and bicarbonate, to avoid the blockage of membranes of Reverse Osmosis (R.O).

Besides this, minerals from water are also diminished making it more acidic resulting the process more expensive for the companies. Therefore, it is recommended that the companies should minimise the usage of anti-scalant.

An astonishing fact is observed that two beverage companies, the Pepsi Sukkur (Indus River) and Pepsi Hyderabad (Canal Water), are using river water in their product.

The Commission observed that R.O Operators at various beverage plants are not up to the required standards. Hence the R.O Operators in those companies require extensive capability development training.

It was observed that some of the water bottling and beverages plants do not have relevant environmental approval. Therefore, it is recommended that all such plants shall obtain approval in context to their environmental management plan (EMP) requirement from relevant provincial/ federals EPAs.

All the companies using Carbon Dioxide in their products and purchasing it from other vendors without proper analysis, it added. It is recommended that the companies should hire personnel having at least M.Sc. Chemistry and Environmental Engineer for respective concerns.

It is strongly recommended that discharge water should be used for agricultural purposes rather than direct discharge in sewerage lines. During inspection, it was observed that concentration of minerals mentioned on the water bottle label were not accurate.

“Special measures should be taken by all the companies to minimize the plastic waste generated by them through awareness campaign on print and social media.”

Environmental Scientist Siddiqui submitting report informed the bench that these 44 companies are operating in country and 7 billion litre of water is being extracted monthly. He said that toxic chemicals being used for water filtration and the wasted water being discharged in aquifer again which causes damage to water resources.

According to the report, companies lack mechanism of water test. He added that the underground water level in Karachi has decreased to 1300 ft while rivers in Punjab are being dried up and vegetables are being cultivated with contaminated water.

During the hearing, Justice Bandial remarked that this bench wants implementation of its last year’s December 6 order. He further observed that the instant matter pertains to fundamental rights and implementation on tax on water in accordance with the top court’s earlier order must be commenced.

Justice Ahsan questioned as to how many check meters and CCTVs were installed by the Punjab Government to check the consumption of water. He remarked that a comprehensive report in this regard should be submitted.

He asked the member of Commission as to whether the treatment plants are installed. He further asked as to whether the labs are established to check the quality of water. A report in this regard must also be submitted, he added.

Dr Ahsan responded that the plants have been installed in 50 per cent industries. He requested the bench to issue orders to chief secretaries for cooperation. DG EPA Farzana informed the bench that the employees working in lab are not meeting required standards.

During the hearing, Justice Bandial remarked that lack of coordination among departments is hindrance in performance these departments.

The bench while directing to submit the report regarding taxes on extraction of water by bottled water companies adjourned the hearing for an indefinite time.