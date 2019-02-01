Share:

The next elections for the Lahore High Court Bar Association will be held on Feb 23. The candidates will submit their papers today. About a dozen candidates will be in the field. The Hamid Khan group has nominated Khadim Hussain Qaiser as its presidential candidate. Asma Jehangir Group’s candidate is Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry. However, former governor Lateef Khosa has nominated Sajid Bashir Sheikh for the same slot. Nomination papers will be scrutinized on Saturday (tomorrow). The interim list of candidates will be displayed on Feb 4. Candidates will be able to withdraw from the contest till Feb 6 while the final list of candidates will be displayed on Feb 6.