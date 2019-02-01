Share:

Temperatures are rising across the world due to global warming; and a key effect of rising global temperatures – extreme weather patterns – are already beginning the show their potency around the world. While in Australia horses are dying en masse in the Outback due to an extreme heat wave, a polar vortex near the North Pole is spreading Arctic temperature across North America.

In the United States (US) alone, temperatures have dropped to -30C which is also colder than certain parts of Antartica. In this temperature, people have been advised to stay indoors because the chances of sudden frostbite have increased. At least eight people have lost their lives in the USA due to the extreme cold and experts have urged people who are going outside to cover themselves properly, avoid deep breaths and minimise talking. Despite such tangible evidence countries continue to drag their feet on environmental reform.

Countries around the world need to gather together to address this transnational issue before it affects the workings of nations. President Trump conveniently distanced himself from the global environmental pledges, giving preference to the capitalist needs of the country. If the strongest country in the world dismisses the environmental concerns and does not promote eco-friendly policies, it is likely that many countries will follow suit. The same perseverance with which the USA pushed for the adaptation of the globalisation paradigm, environmental consideration should be followed.

Countries like Pakistan are also on the list to be one of those nations to be adversely affected by climate change. If we look at the overall emission rates of Pakistan, the country lies at a safe spot. The only problem plaguing it is smog and the scarcity of water. If the lawmakers are able to control these aspects of climate change, Pakistan may be able to sustain itself in the longer run.