Edotco Group Malaysia Board of Directors Chairman Datuk Azzat Kamaluddin, along with his delegation, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

The delegation included Nik Ramlah Nik Mehmood, Board Member, Suresh Narain Singh Sidhu, CEO, and Arif Hussain, Country MD. High Commissioner of Malaysia Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim was also present during the meeting.

Datuk Azzat Kamaluddin informed the Prime Minister that Edotco Group with existing investment of $100 million plans to further increase its investment in Tower Infrastructure in telecommunication sector. The group plans to add an investment of $250 million in next five years.

Edotco Group chairman appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the policies being pursued by the present Government which has restored confidence of the investors. He said that that Edotco Group wants to become a partner in Digital Pakistan Program.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while welcoming the delegation, said that all possible facilitation will be provided to the Group in expansion of its business ventures in Pakistan.

Talking to the delegation, the Prime Minister highlighted various steps being taken by the present Government to improve Ease of Doing Business and ensuring investor friendly environment in the country.

BOI Chairman Haroon Sharif and Secretary BOI Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera were also present during the meeting.