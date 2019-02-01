Share:

LAHORE - Former President Mamnoon Hussain has said that Imran Khan has utterly failed to run the government in a better way.

While talking to media outside Kot Lakhpat Jail where he reached yesterday to see former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan has failed to correct economy while the poor are tremendously worried due to price hike during the PTI government. The ratio of unemployment is rising every day. He prayed may Allah Almighty have pity on Pakistan.

When asked as to when he expect the former prime minister out of jail, he replied, he wished he should be out of prison that day. He said it was love and devotion for Nawaz Sharif that party leaders and others come to meet him. The former president however expressed concern at the health state of Nawaz Sharif and added let’s what the report of the Medical Board will tell about his health.

Replying a query relating to his tenure as President Mamnoon Hussain said, he had never hankered after popularity although he had been working day and day in the office. He said during the stay in the office his special attention has been to the health and education. I always worked hard for the state development but never went after popularity or photo sessions, he said.

He refused to comment when asked about the incumbent in the office of the President Dr Arif Alvi.