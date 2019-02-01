Share:

Lahore - The global powers must take notice of the Indian security forces brutalities as they are brutalising unarmed innocent Kashmiris in order to deprive them of their right to self-determination.

This was stated by President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masud Khan while addressing a ceremony in connection with Kashmir Day by Unique Group of Institutions at Alhamra on Thursday.

Sardar Masood Khan said human rights abuse in Indian Held Kashmir are an ongoing issue, which range from mass killings, enforced disappearances, torture, rape and sexual abuse to political suppression of freedom of speech of Kashmiri people.

The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Personnel have been orchestrating genocide pf Kashmiris and the world powers must play their role in providing a level playing field to Kasmiris to exercise their right to self-determination as per the United Nations Resolution.

He said that the Indian forces have let lose a reign of terror in the Kashmir Valley as with every passing day the brutality of Indian army on innocent Kashmirs is mounting. He further said that Indian attacks on unarmed innocent Kashmiris are a shameful act and troops have been given full powers and permission to kill and abduct any of the Kashmiris to torture.

Hurriyat Leader Mashal Mullick said that the role of the youth is of paramount importance in highlighting the lingering Kashmir issue. She called upon the youth to effectively use social media platforms to expose Indian forces brutalities and their government’s blatant lies regarding resolution of Kashmir issue. She said that Indian forces have illegally occupies Kashmir and women, children, youth and even elderly are victim of Indian forces.

Minister for Higher Education & Tourism Yasir Humayun said that the current government is committed to resolve the Kashmir issue. He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would highlight this issue at global level to get it resolved according to Kashmiris wishes.

Rector Unique Group of Institutions Prof Amjad Ali Khan said that we should aware our youth of the unmatched freedom struggle of Kashmiris brethren who are braving brutalities of Indian forces.

Renowned journalist Sohail Warraich, Dr. Mujahid Mansoori and others also spoke on this occasion.