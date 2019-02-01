Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot Municipal Corporation has unanimously approved a development plan for the repair and reconstruction of all the dilapidated streets around Iqbal Manzil (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal) Sialkot. It has also approved repairs to Iqbal Manzil to preserve this historical building in its original design and shape. Deputy Mayor Ch. Bashir Ahmed presided over this session. The House also stressed the need of early implementation of the plan by the officials concerned.

The Municipal Corporation also vowed early removal of encroachments around the historical Iqbal Manzil. Senior MC Sialkot officials said that the encroachments were eclipsing the original beauty of Iqbal Manzil.