Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mehmoodur Rasheed has said that the services, rendered by expatriates are not hidden from the nation as they play a significant role in economic development of the country. While visiting the Office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) at GOR-1, the minister said that under housing, urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, an executive board comprising all senior officers and stakeholders would be constituted to deal with the issues pertaining to the LDA and other housing societies. He was briefed by the commission vice chairperson about the steps being taken to fix expats’ problems.