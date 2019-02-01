Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem handed over recovered money worth Rs750 million to an official of the Bank of Punjab (BoP) on Thursday.

According to NAB spokesman, the amount has been recovered in a Punjab Bank scam in which billion of rupees were embezzled through alleged connivance of former president BoP accused Hamesh Khan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Harris Steel Industries (Pvt) Ltd Sheikh Muhammad Afzal and others.

NAB Lahore had initiated an inquiry against Hamesh Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Afzal, Harris Afzal, Khawaja Arshad and other accused in a case of fraudulently looting billions of rupees.

In 2008, the NAB Lahore filed an interim reference in an accountability court whereas, in 2009, during the course of the inquiry, accused Sheikh

Muhammad Afzal and Harris Afzal were got arrested by the NAB from Malaysia.

Later on, a final corruption reference was filed in 2012 after completing the inquiry/investigation proceedings. Afterwards in 2012, a fresh inquiry was also authorized which was upgraded into investigation level that proceeded into filing of another corruption reference in the accountability court Lahore during 2016.

NAB Lahore has so far recovered Rs 7.5 billion (approx) from corrupt elements in the same case which is being distributed to the concerned bank of which Rs 750 mln cheque has been handed over.