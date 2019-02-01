Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that business community has vital role in country’s progress and prosperity and a special desk has been established at NAB headquarters to look into the issues of business community.

Talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) comprising Ejaz Abbasi, Vice President Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination FPCCI, Pakistan Crop Protection Association, Qurban Ali, Vice President FPCCI Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, former Vice President FPCCI Tariq Haleem, Chairman PFCCI’s Standing Committee on Ports and Shipping/Pakistan Ships Agents Association and Atif Akram Shaikh, Former VC President FPCCI, he said that a country could not progress without business community’s confidence over country’s institutions.

A special desk , headed by Director NAB Asim Lodhi, has been established in NAB headquarters for resolving the issues of business community. Asim Lodhi would also work as focal persons for maintaining close coordination with business community.

He said that business community was respectable. The issues of business community would be resolved in accordance with law of the land. Lauding business community, the Chairman said that NAB is national institute which wanted the country’s prosperity.

The delegation lauded efforts of chairman NAB for eradication of corruption from the country, adding that business community had complete confidence over NAB. Business community is satisfied with the performance of NAB, which is working as per law, they said.

They thanked the chairman for establishing special desk and appointing focal person. The delegation invited Chairman NAB to address FPCCI at Karachi. The chairman assured the delegation of his visit to the FPCCI headquarters.

On the other hand, NAB (Rawalpindi) Sub Office Gilgit-Baltistan arrested accused Hidayat Ali Khan and accused Hakeem Khan from Gilgit.

The accused persons were absconding from NAB and Accountability Court proceedings and were declared proclaimed offenders.

Reference against the accused persons were filed in 2016 according to which accused along with other National Bank officials, illegally managed to clear goods from custom authorities without paying the custom duties and taxes. They caused loss to the National Exchequer in the tune of Rs217.99 million.