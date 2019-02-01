Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has expressed confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to cope with all security challenges.

The Naval Chief expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy, which concluded at Ormara on Thursday.

He also reiterated that Pakistan Navy will continue to play a significant role in sustenance of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region in the midst of complex, challenging and evolving contemporary security environment.

According to PN spokesperson, matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training & welfare of troops were reviewed during the conference.

Detailed briefing on various ongoing and future projects and plans of Pakistan Navy as well as operational activities and security aspects at Gwadar Port particularly with respect to Maritime Components of CPEC Project were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

The Naval Chief urged the field commanders to remain at the highest state of preparedness and maintain a constant vigil in their area of responsibility.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi directed field commanders to make concerted efforts for successful conduct of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 which is testimony of confidence in Pakistan by regional and extra regional countries.

It is to be noted that Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.