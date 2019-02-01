Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decreased petrol price by Rs 0.59 per litre while rejected the OGRA recommendations for Rs 4.68 per litre decrease in High Speed Diesel for the month of February 2019.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the government has decided to reduce the prices of petroleum products barring HSD, for the month of February 2019. The OGRA’s recommendation for decrease in Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil is also partially accepted by the federal government.

While the price of HSD is being maintained at the current level, price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 0.59, kerosene by Rs 0.73 and that of LDO by Rs 0.25 per litre, said the notification.

In a summary to the Petroleum and Finance Division, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had recommended decrease in the prices of almost all the petroleum products. It had recommended decrease in oil prices due to falling oil prices in international market.

According the summary, it was recommended by OGRA to reduce the price of petrol by Rs 0.59 per litre, High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs 4.68, kerosene oil Rs 1.92 per per litre and Rs0.92 per litre in Light Diesel Oil (LDO).

The reduction could be much bigger in case the entire impact of lower international prices would have been passed on to the consumers. On HSD the government has increased the Petroleum Levy by 125 percent from Rs 8 per litre to Rs 18 per litre. Now the government also declined to pass on the OGRA recommended relief of Rs 4.68 in HSD prices. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier Petroleum Levy on HSD was Rs 8 per litre and Petrol Rs 10 per litr but since January 1st the consumers are paying Rs 18 per litre PL on HSD, Rs 14 per litre on Petrol (Motor Gasoline), Rs 6 on Kerosene oil and Rs 3 on LDO.

After the decision the price of high speed diesel would stay unchanged at current Rs106.68 per litre; petrol price will reduce to Rs 90.38 per litre from the existing price of 90.97 per litre. While Light Diesel Oil (LDO) price has come down to Rs 25.03 from the existing Rs 75.28 per liter and kerosene oil will decrease to Rs 82.25 from Rs 82.98 per litre.

High speed diesel is being used in agriculture and transportation, kerosene oil is used in remote areas where LPG was not available for cooking purposes. The LDO is used in industry. The new prices will be effective from mid night of February 1st till February 28, 2019.