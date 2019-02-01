Share:

ATTOCK - MPA Syed Yawar Hussain Bokhari has said that Punjab governemnt is making all-out efforts to improve the performance of all departments and is also committed to facilitate government officers and other staff. He said this during a visit to Monitoring Department Attock.

On the occasion, District Monitoring Officer M Saleem, SDP Asad Nawaz Satti and Central Media Coordinator Pakistan Monitoring Association M Sabrin were also present. Syed Yawar Bokhari lauded the services of CMMF (Chief Minister Monitoring Force) for its outstanding performance for bringing lot of improvement in education and health sector. He said that CMMF was established in 2004 and till now its field officers are working on contract basis which was nothing but inefficiency and injustice of the previous regimes. He promised that he would take up the issue of regularisation of the services of the monitoring and evaluation assistants working in CMMF across the Punjab. He said that the recruitment of teachers will be started during the coming fiscal year for which govt is finalising the arrangements. Yawar Bokhari said that for the construction of Mother and Child Care hospital, land has been allocated while its construction will be started soon. While replying a question he said that he would talk to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to compensate the legal heirs of those who died during a mishap in Asfandyar Hospital last year. He said that he was in close contact with all departments to ensure better services to the people of his constituency.