LAHORE - A recent meeting between the PTI and the PML-Q leaders is said to have broken the stalemate which lasted for five months, compelling the latter to come out in the open against the government.

Senior PML-Q leaders, Ch Moonis Elahi and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday last to sort out the coalition matters. After this meeting, Usman Buzdar also held an important sitting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad on Thursday.

There was no formal word available on this meeting though, but it has been reliably learnt that the PTI leadership has agreed in principle to address all the reservations of its coalition partner in the days to come.

“We are now waiting for a tangible outcome of the negotiations and fulfillment of the commitments made with us,” PML-Q’s secretary information Kamil Ali Agha told The Nation.

Agha also confirmed that things were heading in the right direction and a breakthrough was expected in the days to come. However, he was not sure whether or not the government will accept all demands of the PML-Q. “PML-Q had been promised two ministries in Centre and Punjab but the government is yet to honour its commitment in this regard.

Also, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said that the political alliance between the PTI and the PML-Q would endure the test of time and the two parties would even contest the next general elections together.

Talking to the media, the governor said that the PTI would address PML-Q’s grievances in an amicable way. According to him, the difference among the political allies was a norm across the world. “Ch Parvez Elahi is a political wizard and we will lead our alliance prudently into the next general elections,” he maintained.

What the PML-Q precisely wants from the PTI is in fact a small set of demands already agreed upon between the coalition partners. Apart from seeking its due share in the ministries, the PML-Q also wants the PTI government to take its coalition partner into confidence over important decisions. This, it believes, requires constancy in consultations over key issues and sharing of information on important matters. Besides, the PML-Q also wants its say in matters of postings and transfers of senior officers in the four districts having representation of its lawmakers in the National and Punjab Assemblies.

PML-Q leadership believes that political alliances between the coalition partners are always conditional and the major coalition partner must honour its commitments made with the smaller ally.

The uneasy relationship between the two sides started since the very inception of coalition governments, but it found mention in the media only after four months when the PTI failed to oblige the PML-Q.

A manifestation of troubled relations between the two coalition partners was also seen on the assembly floor this month when Speaker Parvez Elahi showed visible tilt towards the Opposition. The consistent grilling of the PTI ministers by the speaker was interpreted as a clear sign of cracks in the Punjab coalition. Resultantly, a ceasefire was also brokered silently between the speaker and Leader of the Opposition, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the first week of January. Both stopped issuing harsh statements against each other.

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals, Hafiz Ammar Yasir resigned couple of weeks back over alleged interference in his work by officials in the chief minister’s secretariat.

In the given situation, the PTI has no other option left but to reconcile with the PML-Q, especially in Punjab where it is ruling with a thin majority. The PML-Q, on the other hand, has the choice to side with the PML-N and the PPP to upset the apple cart.