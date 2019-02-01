Share:

MULTAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan has disclosed that a big crackdown has been launched on touts to build public trust in community policing while a pilot project to bridge gap between police and public is kicked off under which police officers will address juma congregations.

Talking to the media, he added that jamia mosques of the region had been marked as community centres under the community policing project. "All senior police officers including SDPOs and SHOs have been issued direction to go the mosques and address juma congregations. They are asked to discuss different topics like role of community in crime prevention, identification of criminals and proclaimed offenders as well as their facilitators, aerial firing, one wheeling, kite flying, police oppression, land grabbing, poor investigation and sacrifices of police for public protection," he added. He said that masjid had always been a community centre in Muslim communities and it was the best place to connect to maximum number of people.

He said that the community policing project was launched in Multan region with a view to bridging gap between police and people as well as to develop an environment of trust. He added that the community policing paved way for inclusion of people in policing and all sections of society appreciated this initiative. He said that the project, which was initially launched in Multan region, got replicated in entire province which was an honour for Multan.

He said that registration of cases through the follow up of 15 calls had been ensured while vehicles had been dedicated to give quick response to 15 calls. He said that special efforts were being made to end land grabbing, open courts were being held and police officers were visiting different departments to interact with people. He added that a community room in each police station was being set up, all SHO were directed to ensure their presence at police station between 3 and 5 pm, SDPOs 11 am and 1 pm while district heads 10 am and 12 am.

He declared that a convention of notables and lumbardars from all villages of Multan region would be held very soon while dispute resolution committees were also being constituted. He said that beat system was revived, whatsapp groups of imams of all masjids as well as students of BZU had been made to share information. He said that the gamut of driving schools and driving test had been extended up to tehsil level and volunteers from different schools and colleges would support traffic police in performing duties during school time.

Meanwhile distributing certificates among police officers after completion of computer course, the RPO said that it had become inevitable for police officers to learn latest knowledge and techniques to defeat criminals. He asked the participants of the course to share the knowledge and skills acquired through this training with other colleagues.

As many as 36 cops from Multan region attended the 15-day long computer training course organized by United Nations of Drug and Crime. The participants were taught different skills including investigation, inspection of crime scene, improvement in behaviour and other aspects.