GUJRANWALA/KASUR/OKARA - Police arrested outlaws of various categories during operations in different districts of Punjab.

In Gujranwala, Garjakh police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested six of its members in Gujranwala on Wednesday. Kotwali DSP Ghulam Muhammad told the media that accused Irfan, Irslan, Shanwal, Boota, Farzand Ali and Arslan had been involved in dacoity and theft incidents in different cities of Punjab. He said that the police had also recovered Rs300,000 cash and illegal arms from them.

Meanwhile, CIA police arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a triple murder case through Interpol and handed over him to Narowal police. DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar told the media that accused Altaf gunned down three persons in 2011 in Narowal and fled to Dubai. On the instructions of CPO Gujranwala, CIA police with the help of Interpol arrested the accused and handed over him to Narowal police.

In Kasur, Raja Jang police busted a notorious gang involved in various incidents of theft and robbery. The police recovered cash and illegal arms from him.

According to police sources, Muddasar alias Muddasri had formed an infamous gang whose members used to snatch cash, mobile phones, bikes, and other valuables from citizens at gunpoint on Raiwind Road.

Raja Jang SHO Zulfiqar Ahmed led a team, formed under the directions of Saddr Circle ASP Zubair Nazir, and traced out the gang. The gang members were arrested and the valuables that were recovered from their possession included: two bikes, cash, mobile phones and two pistols. During investigation, the accused confessed to have been involved in robberies. DPO Shehzad has announced cash prize and appreciation certificates for the team members.

In Okara, the district police, during a campaign against narcotics dealers, arrested various persons and recovered drugs and liquor from them. A-Division police arrested Shehroz s/o Ilyas of Mansoorabad Colony with 25 litres of liquor. B-Division police raided the house of Hassan Abbas and Babu Khan at Irshad Town and arrested them while they were brewing liquor. 40 litres of liquor were seized. The police also arrested Hamza Fareed of village 54/2L with 325g of charas. Satghara police raided the house of Abdul Muqeet Kharal at 16/GD and arrested him for running a brewery. 53 litres of liquor were seized. Depalpur City police arrested Asif Mehar of Thatha Bansanwala with 10 litres of liquor. Hujra Shah Moqeem police held Noor Muhammad of Mohallah Ahmedabad with 20 litres of liquor. Chorasta Mian Khan police arrested Rashid Ahmed Mughal of 44/SP with 24 litres of liquor. The police also arrested Ali Amad of Mataawala with 20 litres of liquor. They also arrested Imdad Hussain of Bonga Sale with 17 litres of liquor. Hujra Shah Moqeem police arrested Amjad Ali of Mohallah Maqsood Alam with 510g of charas. Cases were registered accordingly.