Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says PTI government will put the country on the path of development by prudent economic measures.

Addressing Overseas Pakistanis in Oman, he said the government is working on the agenda of change as promised with the nation.

The Foreign Minister said that Overseas Pakistanis are playing a vital role in the development of the country by sending remittances through banking channels.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed the confidence that we will make Pakistan as prosperous, developed and stable country in five years.

Dilating upon the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan to develop friendly relations with all neighboring countries, he said Pakistan is playing a commendable rule in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan supporting dialogue between Taliban and the USA.

He said we always want good relations with India.