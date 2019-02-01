Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal paid a visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry where he met president LCCI Almas Haider and other industrialists.

Matter regarding new industrial policy for accelerating the pace of industrial growth and problems being faced by industrial sector came under discussion during the meeting. The minister said that national economy and industrial sector are interlinked as the industrial growth helps in boosting the national economy. The minister that industrialization in the country can result in generating new job opportunities.

He said that PTI government has laid the foundation of stable industrial revolution by introducing multi-dimension industrial policy after 20 years. He said that targets set in new industrial policy will be achieved by hard working, determination and dedication.

He said that target of 10 percent industrial development will be achieved every year whereas 12 lacs new job opportunities will be generated by promoting industrial sector in the country. On the other hand, five lakh skilled labour force will be developed every year.

He said that special economic zones will be setup in the province which will enhance the trade and economy activities in the Punjab.