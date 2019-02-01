Share:

LAHORE - Tax collection of all departments in Punjab will be online by May 31 while the government is looking into all possible tax and non tax revenue generation measures besides including the private sector in the resource mobilization committee of province.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Jawan Bakhat Hashim, chairing the maiden meeting of the resource mobilization committee here on Thursday, instructed all the departments to submit their resource mobilization proposals before April while new proposals should be presented instead of decade old suggestions which were never favorable to the public. He said the government will also focus on non tax revenue measures along with tax measures. Furthermore, he instructed the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) to issue the list of exempted services list instead of list of services on which GST on services applied. This will increase the scope of the tax collection. He asked for the tax proposals for municipal services, non transferable property, and agriculture tax.

The meeting was attended by the Punjab Minister for Industry, Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Almas Hayder, Special Secretary Finance Ali Sherdil, Additional Secretray Ubaid-ur-Rehman, Chairman PRA Javeed Ahmed, Advisor Faisal Rasheed, Abdur Rehman, and other official concerned.

Jawan Bakhat said that the government will set aside the all the political motives and focus towards public friendly tax measures and take unfavorable decisions for public welfare.

Dr Yasmin Rashid stressed the need of more resources for provision of health facilities in the future. She said the relief and subsidy should be given to needy people instead provision of across the board subsidies.

Aslam Iqbal suggested lower down the government and its ministers’ expenses first for which there was need to reduce the number of departments and unnecessary expansion of the public sector departments. He said the public confidence was required for imposition of new of expansion of existing taxes.

Almas Hayder stressed the need of promotion of public private partnership, besides bringing the tax collection under on department instead of number of departments for different taxes. He suggested withdrawal of across the board subsidies.

The minister instructed the finance department to inform the committee about existing subsidies in the next meeting besides detail presentation on the existing and new proposed taxes. Furthermore, he also instructed the PRA and Excise and Taxation department to present their new tax proposals to the committee separately within three weeks.