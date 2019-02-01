Share:

MULTAN (APP): Overnight rain received in Multan and its adjoining areas would be beneficial for crops in rain-fed as well as irrigated areas, however, mango farmers needed to be cautious against possibility of bacterial infection and Anthracnose attack. Agriculture Information Officer Naveed Asmat Kahlon said that rain not only washed away dirt from the air and plants, but also provided much needed water and Nitrogen-from-the-air to wheat and other crops. Dirt on plant leaf was affecting the food formation process within plants but rain washed it away to enable plants resume process with full potential for better growth. Rain also addressed problem of low availability of water in canals by providing water meeting crops' requirements to sufficient level. Kahlon said that rain would also benefit pulses crops, including gram and Masoor, in rain-fed areas. However, increase in humidity level can be a cause of concern for mango farmers as higher humidity may trigger bacterial infection and raises possibility of Anthracnose attack.

Mango farmers should opt for post-rain inspection of their orchards and consult experts in case of noticing any problem.