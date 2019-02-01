Share:

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan from Feb. 3-6, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday. On Sunday and Monday of next week, Lavrov will meet Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Foreign Minister Chyngyz Aidarbekov to discuss bilateral cooperation and prepare for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan this year, Zakharova told a news briefing. Lavrov is scheduled to leave for Tajikistan later on Monday. In Tajikistan, he will have talks with President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin to prepare for a bilateral summit and high-level meetings in 2019.

The two foreign ministers will also discuss the regional security situation and sign a program of cooperation between their departments. On Tuesday, Lavrov will start a two-day visit to Turkmenistan, where he and Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov will discuss international and regional issues concerning the interests of the Caspian countries.