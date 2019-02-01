Share:

Meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change held at Parliament House

The meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was held on Friday under the Convenership of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed; the meeting was attended by Senator Keshoo Bai and Senator Sitara Ayaz. Saima Umar and Dr Dushka Saiyid, environmental experts and activists from Green Force attended the meeting as well.

The main focus of the Sub-Committee was to consider and report on environmental issues pertaining to the Islamabad Capital Territory. The meeting was called to formulate a work plan for the next two months. Suggestions from parliamentarians, experts and media persons covering the meeting were welcomed.

Emphasis was placed on running awareness campaigns on national television with a special focus on mobilizing students, garbage collection and disposal, making Islamabad a plastic free zone, cleaning up of nullahs, manholes and establishment of an abattoir.

The Committee recommended that the next meeting should be held on the 12 February, 2019 and that government agencies such as Central Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) be summoned.