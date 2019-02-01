Share:

ATTOCK - A seven years old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in the limits of Municipal Committee (MC) Pindigheb on Thursday.

As per details, Waleed, son of Shafiq, went out of home when seven stray dogs mauled him. He sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital but could not survive. Later, locals shot dead five of the dogs while two of them escaped.

It is worth mentioning that stray dogs are in abundance in most of the localities of Attock district as none of the authorities concerned is ready to eliminate them. Moreover, anti-rabies vaccine is also not available at government hospitals and health centres.

People from different walks of life have expressed their grief and sorrow over the tragic death of the innocent boy. They have demanded stern action against MC officials.