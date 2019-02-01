Share:

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday has ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to go through Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda’s petition that alleged Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar of embezzlement in development funds.

During the hearing, SHC Chief Justice remarked Vawda is a minister and that federal government can also launch inquiry into corruption charges.

He also asked NAB prosecutor to inform about the legal proceedings regarding the matter, over which the prosecutor said that the bureau will follow the instructions of the court.

It is to be mentioned here that Faisal Vawda had accused Akhtar of misusing funds allocated for development projects in Karachi.