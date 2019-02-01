Share:

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif while strongly condemning the Hajj package on Friday has announced to raise the issue in National Assembly.

Criticizing the decision of cabinet on Hajj subsidy, he asserted that those claiming to form the State of Medina have made it difficult for the people to visit Makkah and Medina.

“Difficulties have been produced for the pilgrims to offer this religious duty. PTI is the only government who did not provided any subsidy on Hajj,” maintained Sharif.

The PML-N president notified that their government had prevented Hajj packages from being expensive. “Our party made the best arrangements for Hajj in its tenure,” he declared. “The opposition will rasie this issue in NA and will summon a reply from the government,” stressed Shehbaz Sharif.

On the other hand, the government has pledged to review Hajj policy 2019 after opposition staged protest during Senate session.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan informed the House that the government is making efforts to provide maximum relief to intending pilgrims in meeting Hajj expenses.

Menawhile, the masses have also rejected the increase in the expenses of Hajj 2019 after government decided against providing subsidy.

The people have said that they don’t accept the decision of increasing Rs 1,56,975 for pilgrimage as it will be impossible for them to perform the religious obligation.