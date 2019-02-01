Share:

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday announced a “biryani festival” will be held in the metropolis annually.

Addressing a lunch organised by the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), the Sindh governor accepted a request to host a biryani festival and said, “We will be hosting a biryani festival soon and it will become an annual tradition.”

Ismail vowed that the government will help increase rice exports to $4 billion.

“The government wants to aid farmers, industrialists and exporters. Rice exporters are the country’s breadwinners and the doors of Governor House are always open for them,” the governor added.

REAP chairman Safdar Hussain while addressing the gathering said, “The government is focusing on the improvement of every sector.”

“It is the exporters responsibility to increase exports and support us,” the REAP chairman continued. “If our recommendations are followed then Pakistan can increase exports to $4 billion.”