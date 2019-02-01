Share:

GUJRANWALA - Saddr police have registered a case against six persons for killing PML-Q leader Mehar Kashif and his gunman Arshad.

Saimi Kashif, the widow of deceased Kashif Mehar, in her application alleged that accused Amir Mehar along with his two companions entered her house and shot dead her husband Kashif Mehar and his gunman while the brothers of the accused including Imran, Adnan, Yasir, Usman and their father Ramazan were also part of this murder plan. She also alleged that accused Amir Mehar and his companions took Rs4.2 million cash and a vehicle from her house.

REAPPOINTMENT

Sheikh Amir Rehman has been reappointed as chairman Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA). A notification issued by secretary Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department has confirmed his reappointment. Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) on a writ petition of a citizen had suspended all the six chairmen of development authorities in Punjab including Sheikh Amir Rehman. Now on the approval of CM Punjab, secretary HUD has issued a new notification for the reappointment of Sheikh Amir Rehman as chairman GDA.

NABBED

An FIA team, in result of a raid, recovered cash of Rs120 million and arrested four persons for running illegal business of hundi hwala here on Thursday.

FIA Additional Director Ahmed Nasir Aziz while addressing a press conference said that on a tip-off FIA team set up a picket at toll plaza Kamoke. During checking, it recovered Rs120 million cash from a security van and also arrested four persons including Waqas Butt, Afzal, Anas Umair and Mudassar Shahzad. The accused were involved in running the illegal business of hundi hwala and carrying the cash from Lahore to Gujrat.