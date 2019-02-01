Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police Inspector General (IG) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Thursday said that hectic efforts are needed to curb drug menace from the society.

He was addressing a seminar held in connection with the impacts of drugs on society. Drugs awareness session and prohibition advocacy seminar was held under the auspices of Roots International School and Colleges at Metropolitan International United Collage, H-8/4, Islamabad. Islamabad IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan was the chief guest. SSP Operations Waqarud Din Syed, SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed, SSP HQ Irfan Tariq, AIG Operations Sardar Ghias Gul, SP HQs Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, SP Industrial Area Madam Sumaira Azam, SP City Sayed Aziz, ASP Sihala Essa Khan were present on the occasion.

Parents and students also participated in the event.

The seminar was organised at MIUC in collaboration with ICT police. It was in continuation of the ongoing drive against drug menace in Islamabad.

The IGP Islamabad since assuming his charge has taken multiple initiatives that include aggressive enforcement and simultaneous awareness campaign against the menace.

The IGP touched upon the severity of drug usage and its destructive effects in the ultimate analysis. He said that once addicted this death trap will be an unending cycle. He particularly focused on the responsibilities of parents and their parenting. He said the whole society revolves around parenting as it plays a pivotal role in building up the nation. Provision of handsome amount of pocket money to the children would always result in devastation, he believed.

The IGP addressed the children and said “respect your parents, once lost would never come back”. He emphasised on the societal ethos, passion and love. He said “child is the father of the nation”. He said that parents should always be conscious about abnormal behaviour of their children. The IGP highlighted the inherent values of the society, which straight away negate drugs and its usage. The IGP also highlighted the importance of the media in propagating image building of Pakistan and future of this resilient nation.

The IGP called upon the children to feel honoured for their identity and being first grade Pakistani citizens. The IGP also focused on the beautiful norms and values of the nation. He said never be arrogant in your life, keep yourself focused and move on. He displayed character certificate and highlighted its importance before the children. He said once your record is turned incriminating, it would spoil your whole future career.

It is worth mentioning that this advocacy session was interactive in nature, the students, teachers interacted with the panel of guests as well.

The guest speakers, CEO Roots International Waleed Mushtaq and the audience expressed highest gratitude for Islamabad IGP for making this mission a success story.