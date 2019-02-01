Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has called for a complete shutdown on Sunday to register protest against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory on that day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Joint Resistance Leadership in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, on Thursday asked the Kashmiri people to halt their activities as a mark of protest against Modi’s visit on the day.

It said it will also give a message to the whole world that the people of the territory will not relent in their peaceful struggle for the right to self-determination despite facing Indian oppression and tyranny.

It said Modi’s rule brought only miseries and agony to the Kashmiri people.

The JRL added that the arrival of such a person who ordered killings, arrests and other iron-fist oppressive measures in the territory could not be an occasion of joy for the Kashmiris.

On the other hand, All Parties Hurriyat Conference convened a meeting of its Majlis-e-Shoora presided over by its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar.

The meeting, which was attended by the representatives of the respective constituents, thoroughly discussed the overall political situation in the territory.

It showed its grave concern about the deteriorating condition of the Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in various jails particularly at Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Addressing the meeting, Syed Ali Gilani said that the Kashmiris right to self-determination was not only acknowledged globally but was also confirmed by more than a dozen UNSC resolutions.

He lamented that the persistent denial of this basic right on the part of India had turned this beautiful piece of land into a battlefield where everyday killings, crackdowns, arrests, raids and bulldozing residences had become a routine.