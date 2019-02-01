Share:

LAHORE - Adsells, Meezan Bank, International petrochemicals and Descon qualified for the semifinals of the Pepsi Presents Jotun T20 Cricket Gala 2019. In the first quarterfinal, Adsells defeated Nestle by 20 runs. Batting first, Adsells scored 142/6 with Mohsin Dar scoring 42 and Hafiz Usman 31. Naveed Zafar bagged 2/20 and Ghulam Murtaza 2/28. In reply, Nestle could score 122/9 with M Faisal hitting 34. M Irfan Shaukat grabbed 5/18 and was named man of the match. In the second quarterfinal, Meezan Bank beat UBL Funds by 20 runs. Meezan Bank hammered 168/6 with Yasin Cheema slamming 60, Shan Khan 35 and Yousaf Iftikhar 37. M Akmal, M Anas and Qayyum Kafil picked up 2 wickets each. In reply, UBL could score 148/10. M Hasan Shahid claimed 3/24, Yasin Cheema 2/22 and Shan Khan 2/31. Man of the match was Yasin Cheema. In the third quarterfinals, International Petrochemicals (IPC) outlasted 3D Modeling by 38 runs. IPC posted 158/3 with M Nadeem hitting 65 and Waleed Tabraiz 29. 3D Modeling were all out for 120 with Rabbani Anwar making 31 and M Siddique 28. Mubeeb Umer captured 3/20 and Adnan Pervaiz 3/33. In the fourth and last quarterfinal, Descon defeated Ibex Digital by 5 wickets. Ibex Digital could score 100/9 with Ahmad Ali making 33. Hamid Raza clinched 4/17, Awais Mughal 2/17 and Waseem William 2/9. Descon chased the target losing just 5 wickets. Usman Waheed made 27. Syed Waqar Hassan picked up 3/16. Hamid Raza was named man of the match.–Staff reporter