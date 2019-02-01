Share:

ISLAMABAD - The visiting Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thailand Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Chaiyapruk Didyasarin has lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force.

The visiting dignitary expressed these views during his interaction with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan here on Thursday.

According to PAF spokesperson, matters of mutual interest and professional affairs, regional peace and stability also came under discussion during the meeting.

The Air Chief briefed the visiting dignitary about ongoing indigenization projects being taken up by PAF in recent years.

Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thailand Air Force appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel and its achievements in the war against terrorism.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation and defence ties to strengthen the existing cordial relations between the two countries in general and two air forces in particular.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

He was presented with the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of PAF.

Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thailand Air Force is visiting Pakistan on the special invitation of Pakistan Air Force.