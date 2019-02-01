Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspects over land fraud. According to NAB Karachi spokesperson, NAB officials and personnel arrested a suspect, namely Javed Iqbal and his accomplice, namely Waseem, wanted in an inquiry against Rufi Builders and Developers, adding that the suspect Javed Iqbal is a builder working under name of Ghani Builders, who is prima facie involved in embezzlement of 19 acres of precious state land situated at Deh Thoming Scheme 33 Malir, by way of managing fictitious entry in Revenue record, in connivance with revenue officials.

The spokesperson said that the arrested suspect, Javed Iqbal and Waseem transferred the said land fraudulently to Rufi Builders where an illegal project named Rufi Pearl City was launched by Rufi Builders, thus cheated public at large and the said land has value of Rs3 billion approximately.

“Javed Iqbal is also involved in other cases of NAB on charges of usurpation of government lands in Districts East and Malir involving hundreds of acres of precious lands,” claimed the spokesperson, added that he executes his offences through modus operandi of getting such illegal lands kept with the titles of his company’s employees like Waseem and later disposes off such properties. The arrested suspect Javed Iqbal had surrendered to NAB such 73 acres of usurped land of Deh Drigh Tappo Drigh District Korangi, in 2015 after admission of offence, adding that in another case he is also facing the charges of usurpation of 124 acres of land comprising 7 Dehs of Districts East and Malir where several illegal housing projects have been launched including Fatima Golf Residency.

Arrested accused persons will be produced before Accountability Court for physical remand, he added.