LAHORE - Two important matches of the Zameen Polo Cup 2019 will be played today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana has said that the first match of the day will be played between Master Paints Black and Guard Group/Master Paints at 2pm. If Master Paints Black win the match, they will qualify for main final while Guard Group/Master Paints will be out of the event and Total Nutrition will play subsidiary final. If Guard Group/Master Paints outclass Master Paints Black with a big margin, they will book berth in main final. The second match of the day will be played between Barry’s and Diamond Paints/Newage. Both the sides have won one match each so the winning side will be in the main final and the losing side will play subsidiary final.–Staff Reporter