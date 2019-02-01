Share:

Initial work has been started to generate electricity from garbage in Rawalpindi.

According to media reports decision has been taken to overcome air and underground pollution generated due to the transfer of 1000 tone waste from Rawalpindi city and its surrounding rural areas daily to 600 kanals open dumping point at Lusar adjacent to GT road.

NEPRA has fixed cost of electricity per unit to be generated from the waste. Feasibility study has been sought from different companies o install state of the art Waste disposal and energy plant.

Punjab government will provide funds for installation of waste disposal and energy plant.