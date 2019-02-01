Share:

Islamabad - Several working women organizations have demanded of the relevant authority to set up more public sector hostels in the federal capital to address the accommodation issues of working women.

According to them, due to lack of public sector accommodations or poor facilities, the private hostels have been getting high amounts from women as rent. Sadia Hussain, working woman said that many of the women came from other cities for sake of job and they were forced to live in public sector hostel which were not sufficient for large number of women in federal capital. She said that “I had no other choice but to take private room, for which I have to pay 15,000 per month from meager salary”.

She said that beside heavy amount, they have to face poor facilities like unhygienic food, laundry issues, combined washrooms and security issues. Another working woman, Nooren said that she has been searching for public sector hostels since 3 years but she could not get, so she was forced to live in private room. She said that existing public sector hostels are not enough for thousands of working women from other cities, residing in federal capital. She said that private hostel charge hefty amount which some of women can’t afford, therefore she demanded to the Government to take notice of their long standing issue to allot more hostel for their urgent need. When contacted to the official form Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Khawaja said that Ministry has directed to Capital Development Authority to make speedy or quick work on allotted plots for women hostel to cater their needs.

He said that Ministry has already allocated various places to construct more hostels for women and it would be done very soon.