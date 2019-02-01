Share:

KASUR - Punjab government is determined to impart different skills to youth so as to enable them to be employed in industry.

This was stated by District Zakat Committee Chairman Ch Sadiq during a visit to Vocational Training Institute here the other day. District Zakat Officer Ch Ashfaq, Ch Arsalan Sadiq, institute principal Adeel and teachers accompanied him. Ch Sadiq visited various sections of the training institute and expressed satisfaction over positive feedback from the students.

He said: “Government is investing for youth development. It is providing them loans to encourage entrepreneurship.” He added that the government was also committed to the development of the poor.