ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Friday’s National Assembly introduced amendments in five bills including “The Anti-Terrorism Amendment bill, 2020’’.

Ignoring some disapproval from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the clauses of the bill, the chair referred the bills to the concerned National Assembly standing committees for discussion and vetting.

The statement of objects and reasons of ‘The Anti-Terrorism Amendment bill, 2020’ proposed: “The penalty and fine will be increased as already provided in the said act are not dissuasive for violations of assets seizures.”

“The Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, through comprehensive in its scope, lacks certain provisions in relation to the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions 167 and 1373.”

According to the proposed amendment in the bill, “the words to penalty of fine not exceeding ten million rupees” in the words on conviction to a term not exceeding ten years or with fine not exceeding Rs25 million shall be substituted”.

Another amendment says, “Any public servant is found negligent in complying with the provision of sub-section shall be proceeded against under respective service rule”.

Pakistan Peoples Party Abdul Qadir Patel raised some reservations from his party over the proposed bill. “Same nature of bill is already in progress.

“Do legislation on the already proposed bill or give us [opposition] an injection to not speak,” the PPP MNA passed these remarks apparently in context of prime minister’s recent comment about injection.

As Prime Minister Imran Khan commented, “A doctor gave me an injection which not only took all the pain away but also made the nurses around me look like ‘hoors’,” he said.

Other four bills moved by the treasury benches were, including ‘The Post Office Cash Certificate (Amendment) Bill, 2020’, ‘The Post Office National Savings Certificate (Amendment) Bill, 2020’, ‘The government savings Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2020’ and ‘the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2020’.

Earlier, the opposition lawmaker during ‘Question-hour’ criticised the government for making an attempt to remove name of former premier Benazir Bhutto from the BISP programme.

“Why the government is trying to change name of the BISP. Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was first woman PM of the country and this programme initiated in the PPP government era,” said PPP Nafeesa Shah, mentioning that 265 beneficiaries of BISP were removed without any evidence.

Minister for state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad assured the opposition lawmaker that there was no plan to change name of this programme.

“This government is expanding its scoop and increasing its budget,” he added, mentioning that names of hundred beneficiaries restored.

He further said the government has started a comprehensive Ehsaas Programme and enhanced its allocations to Rs190 billion from 100 billion rupees.

He said there was no such proposal under consideration by the government to grant monthly allowance to differently-abled persons in the country.

About the question related to strength of cabinet members in different tenure, the minister said that there was a ten unelected members, including six special assistants and four advisors in former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani regime.

In former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf era, there were 13 unelected members, including eight special assistant and 15 advisors.

In erstwhile premier Nawaz Sharif era, there were 13 unelected members, including nine special assistant and four advisors.