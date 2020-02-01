Share:

LAHORE - A major breakthrough has been achieved in the medical history of Pakistan with the introduction of catheter-based stroke treatment at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), headed by Dr Umair Rasheed Chaudhry. A special team of Neuro International Radiologists participated in the process while Dr Abubakar Siddique, Major Dr Sohail Akhtar and Dr Saima Ahmed assisted them. Apart from Pakistan, Dr Osama Yaseen Mansoor from Egypt, Dr Ahmad Sobri and Prof Dr Azam Bin Abdul Raheem from Malaysia while Dr Anchalae from Thailand were also among participants in the workshop. The world renowned Dr Haseeb Manzoor and Dr Hamid Mahmood were also part of the team on the occasion. The 13th workshop was conducted at the Neuro Radiology Centre, followed by a press conference, conducted by Dr Umair Rasheed Chaudhry. It was reported that treatment of paralysis and brain diseases had progressed greatly in Pakistan. The first 6 to 24 hours are of the utmost importance during that time period, blood clotting is removed from the brain, thus providing timely medical help. The patient is protected from many complications while so far 70 such patients have been treated on time at this centre, said Umair Rasheed Chaudhry. Dr Umair told the press conference that the two-day international workshop at the Punjab Institute of Neuroscience was extremely useful in addition to benefiting from each others’ experiences and providing a lot of material to guide the new doctors. Work was started on a modern machine installed at a cost of 34 crore rupees and he said that we could run the centre for 24 hours if the money of one crore is provided. He said that it was alarming that the second major cause of death in Pakistan was a stroke and lack of proper awareness.