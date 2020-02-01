Share:

US (GN): Pete Buttigieg has been talking a lot lately about “future former Republicans.”They are potential Iowa caucus voters disenchanted with President Donald Trump who have gone so far as to change their party affiliation and will stand with Democrats on Monday night, and Buttigieg is counting on them to help assemble a winning coalition. Dozens of them are serving as volunteer leaders in the intense precinct-level organizing across the state and guide his team’s effort during the dynamic persuasion that goes on inside the caucuses. Every candidate seeking a strong finish on Monday night is working feverishly in the closing days to come up with the amalgam of voters to propel their campaign, but the former South Bend, Indiana mayor’s approach is among the more novel. It seemed to work for Veronica Guyader, a 41-year-old estate manager who shouted, “Woo hoo!” from the back of the cramped community center Wednesday as Buttigieg talked about winning over conservative-leaning supporters. Expanding the caucus electorate has been a key to victory for past caucus winners, but Buttigieg’s theory of the case has not been frequently tested. “If he does well on Monday, it’s going to be in part because he galvanized people who don’t normally participate in these caucuses,” said David Axelrod, a senior adviser to Barack Obama. “Fallen-away Republicans would certainly fall into that category.”