LAHORE - Lahore capital city police officer Zulfiqar Hameed held an open court at his office and issued necessary written and verbal instructions on different complaints.

The khuli kuchehri was also attended by DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, DIG Investigation Dr. Inam Waheed, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, SSP Admin Athar Waheed and all divisional SPs.

More than 70 citizens called on CCPO and presented their complaints regarding police. Most of the petitions were about transaction cases, however complaints about property possession, murder and abduction cases were also lodged. On a complaint by a citizen, the CCPO ordered Iqbal Town Police to register FIR.

Taking strict notice of the threats made by the accused in a murder case, Zulfiqar Hameed directed SSP Investigation Lahore to personally probe in to the matter. Another citizen claimed that a policemen demanded bribe from him, whom the CCPO directed SSP discipline to take departmental action against the accused.

In the meantime, the CCPO has sought progress report on decision made during all open courts held by him so far. He directed all divisional SPs to make sure implementation of directions made during the open courts.

Zulfiqar Hameed said that doors are open for all citizens and their problems will be resolved according to law.