Share:

LAHORE - In an unprecedented move, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday brought together his political and administrative team under one roof in a bid to dispel the impression of any political disconnect in the provincial set up.

He hosted a ceremony in honour of provincial ministers, chief secretary, IG Police, additional chief secretaries and the provincial secretaries at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam. This gave the participants an opportunity to interact with each other in a cordial environment.

It was a rare gathering of political and administrative heads under one roof to make them believe that all of them were members of one team led by the Chief Minister.

“I am convinced that my team will show the best performance for the public welfare,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the ministers and the administrative secretaries.

He stressed that ministers and officers should spend their energies on public welfare as they were empowered to deliver the people.

The Chief Minister maintained that ministers were political heads of their departments while secretaries were the administrative heads and both were independent in their decisions.

“The political and administrative team is on one page for solving the problems of the people”, he observed.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab was far ahead of other provinces in good governance and would continue to maintain its lead in future as well. “However, the effects of good governance should also be seen at provincial and tehsil levels because best officers have been posted at every level in the province,” he affirmed.

He emphasized that public service was the core mission of all of us and the public dealing departments should work for public welfare by deviating from their routine.

He added that citizens should not visit offices again and again and their genuine demands should be accommodated without any recommendation. It is sanguine that there is no scandal against the provincial team and it was a sign of transparency that no scandal had surfaced during the last 16 months.

The Law Minister Raja Basharat said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had promoted worth-following parliamentary traditions adding that we will work as his team with commitment and this meeting will show positive results.

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of four persons, including three brothers, in a road accident on GT Road near Gujjar Khan. He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed that May Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF DEATH OF FIVE PERSONS DUE TO FIRING

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of five persons due to firing on a vehicle in Safdarabad. He sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura and directed that criminals be arrested at the earliest. Provision of justice be ensured to the bereaved heirs at every cost, he added.