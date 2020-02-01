Share:

Khyber - The district administration distributed compensation cheques among

128 affected persons of

militancy-hit areas Tirah

Valley and Bara in Khyber district.

In this connection, a simple gathering was held in

23 Brigade, Bagh Maidan,

Tirah, Bara that was attended by sector commander,

Brigadier Shehryar, Deputy Commissioner, Khyber

Mehmood Aslam, Assistant

Commissioner, Bara Naik

Muhammad, elders, civil

and military officials beside

number of effectees.

Brigadier Shehryar and

DC Mehmood Aslam as

chief guests distributed

cheques of total sum of

Rs43.5 million compensation among 128 deserving persons.

According to the sources,

Rs0.4 million per person

had been allocated as compensation for completely

demolished houses, while

Rs.0.16 per person had

been paid compensation

of partial damages.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Shehryar

said that joint efforts would

be made to assist the affected of militancy-hit area.

He urged the people to extend every possible cooperation to government to

establish the system on

strong footings. He stated

that the tribesmen of Tirah

Valley rendered unmatched

sacrifices and soon routine life would be restored

in the area. He assured that

fair survey of the remaining affected tribesmen in

Bara would be carried out

and compensation cheques

would be handed over to all

suffering families belonging

to the Tirah and Bara areas

in near future so that they

could construct their residencies.

It is to be mentioned

here that a total sum of

Rs2670 million, so far has

been given away to the militancy-hit affected people.

Meanwhile, the district administration has

booked four shopkeepers

accused for poor hygienic

conditions in their shops

at Landi Kotal tehsil of

Khyber tribal district.

On direction of Deputy Commissioner,

Mehmood Aslam Wazir,

Assistant Commissioner

Landi Kotal, Muhammad

Imran Khan inspected

milk, vegetables, fruits,

meat, general stores and

other edible items shops

and arrested four shopkeepers on charges of

poor hygienic conditions.