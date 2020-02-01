Khyber - The district administration distributed compensation cheques among
128 affected persons of
militancy-hit areas Tirah
Valley and Bara in Khyber district.
In this connection, a simple gathering was held in
23 Brigade, Bagh Maidan,
Tirah, Bara that was attended by sector commander,
Brigadier Shehryar, Deputy Commissioner, Khyber
Mehmood Aslam, Assistant
Commissioner, Bara Naik
Muhammad, elders, civil
and military officials beside
number of effectees.
Brigadier Shehryar and
DC Mehmood Aslam as
chief guests distributed
cheques of total sum of
Rs43.5 million compensation among 128 deserving persons.
According to the sources,
Rs0.4 million per person
had been allocated as compensation for completely
demolished houses, while
Rs.0.16 per person had
been paid compensation
of partial damages.
Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Shehryar
said that joint efforts would
be made to assist the affected of militancy-hit area.
He urged the people to extend every possible cooperation to government to
establish the system on
strong footings. He stated
that the tribesmen of Tirah
Valley rendered unmatched
sacrifices and soon routine life would be restored
in the area. He assured that
fair survey of the remaining affected tribesmen in
Bara would be carried out
and compensation cheques
would be handed over to all
suffering families belonging
to the Tirah and Bara areas
in near future so that they
could construct their residencies.
It is to be mentioned
here that a total sum of
Rs2670 million, so far has
been given away to the militancy-hit affected people.
Meanwhile, the district administration has
booked four shopkeepers
accused for poor hygienic
conditions in their shops
at Landi Kotal tehsil of
Khyber tribal district.
On direction of Deputy Commissioner,
Mehmood Aslam Wazir,
Assistant Commissioner
Landi Kotal, Muhammad
Imran Khan inspected
milk, vegetables, fruits,
meat, general stores and
other edible items shops
and arrested four shopkeepers on charges of
poor hygienic conditions.