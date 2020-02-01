Share:

Mandi Bahauddin-In line with Punjab government’s vision and on directions of Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, DPO Muhammad Nasir Sial and Deputy Commissioner Mahtab Waseem held a joint open court at District Complex on Friday.

They received complainants from the aggrieved citizens relating to different departments. The complainants were also allowed to speak out in support of their complaints. Considering the complaints, both the DPO and DC directed the concerned officers at the spot for necessary action to provide relief to the complaints. Speaking to the citizens towards close of the Kachehri, DC said that on directions of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar these Kachehris were being held across the province. Their main aim is to facilitate and encourage citizens to have easy and direct access to concerned officers for redressal of their grievances without any delay.