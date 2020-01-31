Share:

Hinopak opens company owned 3S facility in Multan

MULTAN- Hinopak, being the market leader of the industry, has added a feather in its cap by establishing a well-equipped company owned and managed 3S facility in Multan to serve its customers. At Hinopak Multan, Hino aims to provide sales, genuine hino spare parts and hino quality service as per Global Standards (3S) under one roof.

To inaugurate Hinopak Multan 3S, Suichi Kaneko, Sr. General Manager, Hino Motors Ltd. Japan, and Satoshi Sase, General Manager, Toyota Tsushu Corporation, Japan especially flew in from Japan. Also present on the occasion were Yoshihiko Nanami, President & CEO, Shigeru Tsuchiya, Executive Vice President, Hinopak Motors, Adil Shah, General Manager Total Support, and Mehmood Khan, General Manager National Sales.

Tecno to launch pop-up selfie camera phone

LAHORE - TECNO is all set to launch its first ever pop-up selfie camera phone in March 2020. Upcoming model’s name and price is not yet disclosed but it is confirmed that it will be from TECNO’s most popular CAMON series. This pop up camera smartphone is expected to have a quad camera set up on the back, giving a chance to enjoy the divine experience of high quality image and is surely a treat for selfie addicts and camera lovers.

The upcoming pop-up camera phone news is confirmed by the company’s CEO, Creek Maa, “TECNO has many surprises to unbox in the year 2020 and the most anticipated pop up camera phone is one of them. As a brand we always promise to deliver our customers the best experience with the finest smartphones with updated high technology. We also believe TECNO’s new phone is aiming to compete in the premium sector versus dominating the mid-ranged pricing tier.”

TECNO pop up camera phone smartphone is rumored to be equipped with an advanced processor, long battery time and great memory space.

Due to its finest features and pocket-friendly prices, Tecno is already stealing the attention of smartphone users. Spark Go, Spark 4 and Camon12 Air are some of the best-selling models of TECNO in 2019. Almost every model has created a stir in market, accelerated the sales graph and received overwhelming consumer support. With its innovative products and premium services, the stage is all set for TECNO to further its dominance in the year 2020.